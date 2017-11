The total U.S. rig count rose by 9 to 907 in the latest Baker Hughes survey, reversing last week's decrease of 11 as well as the trend of eight declines out of the previous nine weeks.

The count of active oil rigs also rose by 9, bringing the total count to 738, and gas rigs remained unchanged at 169.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB