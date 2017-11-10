Hertz -2% following earlier gains; analysts remain skeptical

Hertz (HTZ -1.9% ) shares have turned red in today's trade following a big initial increase after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, as many analysts question whether the strong result can be enduring.

Credit Suisse, which rates HTZ at Underperform with a $10 price target, notes a 3.7% decline in U.S. volumes that the firm says would have missed estimates even after adjusting for hurricanes; it remains skeptical on whether Q3's improvements can be enduring or is more a function of recent high fleet costs.

Morgan Stanley maintains its Underweight rating, believing the fundamentals of the car rental business are not improving and that HTZ eventually will see further and potentially steeper declines.

However, MKM Partners, which rates HTZ as a Buy with a $36 price target, sees Q3 results as "confirmation that negative pricing and fleet cost trends bottomed and that earnings momentum is turning."