New York Times launching monthly section focused on children

The New York Times (NYT +2.2% ) is launching a regular section dedicated to children after seeing the success of a May run at such a section.

It will run a second Kids section Nov. 19, and take the feature monthly starting January 28.

That section will mimic the paper's regular sections, including sports, national news, food, opinion and arts, the company says.

It's also launching a second run at its Puzzle Spectacular, a print-only broadsheet devoted entirely to puzzles, along with the Dec. 17 edition of the paper.