Hyatt could return $1.9B to shareholders, Berenberg says in upgrade

Hyatt Hotels (H +1.1% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $78 price target, hiked from $60, at Berenberg, which says potential returns from the company's plan to initiate a more ambitious asset recycling plan are underappreciated.

Hyatt could return $1.9B to shareholders by the end of 2020 comprised of disposal proceeds, operating cash flow and maintaining leverage at 2.5x, Berenberg believes.

"It appears that the company sees a widening valuation anomaly between its real estate assets and the wider lodging space, with the move geared to maximising shareholder value," the firm writes.