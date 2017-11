Noble Corp. (NE -0.5% ) has secured another contract extension by Hess (HES -1.1% ) for its Noble Paul Romano drilling rig currently working in the Gulf of Mexico, according to its latest fleet status update.

The extension maintains the rig's current $115K dayrate and will keep the rig busy for at least an extra quarter until Q2 2018.

The rig earlier had been contracted to Hess from September 2016 to August 2017 at a $128.5K dayrate and was extended through year-end 2017 at the lower rate.