Reuters: Murdoch called AT&T's Stephenson to talk about CNN

Fox's Rupert Murdoch called AT&T (T +0.5% ) chief Randall Stephenson twice in the past six months to talk about news network CNN, Reuters reports, saying one source says Murdoch offered to buy the network in both conversations.

Another source tells Reuters that Murdoch and Fox (FOX -0.3% , FOXA +0.4% ) have "zero interest" in CNN.

The news follows on a heavy week where claims and counterclaims are flying around whether selling CNN came up in AT&T's discussions with the Justice Dept. around its $85B bid for Time Warner (TWX +4.3% ).

With all the talk about divesting CNN, it's worth noting the network as an asset is likely worth about $9B.

