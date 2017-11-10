Klondex Mines -14% after sharp Q3 miss; reiterates production guidance

Klondex Mines (KLDX -14.1% ) plunges to a 52-week low after posting an unexpected Q3 loss and a 12% Y/Y revenue decline due to fewer ounces sold and a lower realized gold price.

KLDX says it mined ~54K gold equiv. oz., produced 41K and sold 38K during Q3, but did not process all mined ore and built stockpiles, both in Nevada and Canada, during the quarter; the company says it is now working through the stockpiles and expects most of the ounces will be processed in Q4.

KLDX reiterates FY 2017 guidance for total consolidated production of 213K-230K gold equiv. oz. at cash cost of $675-$700/oz. sold.