Intrexon's Q3 miss pressures shares, down 23%

Intrexon (XON -23.4% ) is approaching the end of an ugly day on an 8x surge in volume. Shares have been in the red since the open after the company released Q3 numbers after the close yesterday.

Revenue was down 6% from a year ago and missed consensus by almost 17%. The company says collaboration and licensing revenues decreased $2.4M due to a decrease in R&D services from some of its partners. Product revenues slipped $1.6M (17%) due to lower demand for cows and live calves.

Q4 consensus is a loss/share of ($0.21) on revenues of $57M (+16%).

