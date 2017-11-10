Stifel analysts defend cruise liners following Senate tax reform bill

Cruise line stocks are finding a defender in the analyst team at Stifel, which thinks today's weakness stems from language in the Senate tax reform bill released yesterday.
Stifel notes that the initial House tax reform bill also included language related to cruise liners which suddenly disappeared, and the firm foresees a similar outcome with the Senate bill given the cruise industry's strong lobbying power in D.C.
The firm suggests using today's weakness in Carnival (CCL -2.3%), Royal Caribbean (RCL -1.9%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -2.5%) as a buying opportunity.