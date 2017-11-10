Moody's: A broken Time Warner deal would be credit positive for AT&T

Regulatory uncertainty suddenly is a factor in AT&T's (NYSE:T) deal for Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) -- but if the deal breaks down, that's a credit positive outcome for the telecom, Moody's says.

It's likely that the agency would confirm AT&T's senior unsecured rating of Baa1/stable if it abandoned the deal and didn't pursue an alternate deal or change its capital allocation.

AT&T's business plan still depends on acquiring content, and that won't be derailed without Time Warner, Moody's says.

And if the deal is ultimately approved, the dragged-out uncertainty isn't likely to have a big impact, it says.

It had put AT&T's ratings on review for downgrade tied to the deal, and it will be reviewing the ratings until the deal's closing is certain or it's terminated.

Time Warner shares rose 4.1% today; T up 0.7% .

