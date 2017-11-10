Another nice session for malls after Dan Loeb's Macerich stake

Third Point Thursday disclosed a 1.3% stake in Macerich (NYSE:MAC) as of September 30. According to Bloomberg, that stake has since been raised to nearly 5% and the hedge fund is expected to push for changes.

Macerich skied nearly 10% yesterday and is higher by 3.15% today.

This news comes on the heels of Brookfield Asset's reported interest in purchasing the rest of GGP (GGP +1% ).

This isn't Macerich's first rodeo. The mall operator was able to fend off activist Land & Buildings in 2015 after it rejected a takeover play by Simon Property Group (SPG +1.5% ).