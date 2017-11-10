Anglo American should not be split up, largest shareholder says

The biggest shareholder in Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), Indian metals tycoon Anil Agarwal, tells Financial Times he does not believe Anglo should be split up and that the miner should invest more money into its South African operations.

Anglo’s second biggest shareholder, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation, has been pushing for a breakup into a company focused on South Africa and another on its international assets.

“Anglo has a very strong foothold in Africa and they should relish this... and make it better and better,” says Agarwal, who has amassed a 20% stake in the mining company.

The comments come after Vedanta (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF), the London-listed resources company Agarwal controls, reported higher H1 earnings and plans to spend $1.5B expanding copper and oil production in India.