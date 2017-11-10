Eros sets platform placement deal with LG smart TVs

Eros International (EROS -1.5% ) has broadened the reach of its streaming service through a deal with LG.

Its Eros Now over-the-top platform is available on webOS-enabled LG smart televisions worldwide, and the service gets a preferred placement in devices in India.

"This partnership provides millions of LG smart TV users with unlimited access to Eros Now’s vast library of premium content, as well as a seamless viewing experience for Eros Now users which furthers our vision of being platform agnostic," says Eros Digital chief Rishika Lulla Singh.