S&P, Dow edge lower; snap eight-week winning streak

The major stock market benchmarks trimmed early losses to finish the day little changed but still posted losses for the week.

The S&P and Dow snapped eight-week winning streaks with respective weekly losses of 0.1% and 0.2%, while the Nasdaq also slipped 0.2% for the week.

Today's session was slow, as earnings season has largely concluded and many banks were closed for Veterans Day, leading to slightly below-average trading volume.

The consumer staples group (+1%) topped today's leaderboard, highlighted by J.C. Penney's 15% spike after reporting better than expected earnings and revenues for the quarter.

Underperforming groups included health care (-0.9%) and energy (-0.8%), which fell alongside U.S. crude oil's 0.7% drop to $56.75/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices ended broadly lower and erased gains from earlier in the week; the 10-year yield jumped 7 bps to a two-week high 2.40% while the two-year yield added 3 bps to 1.66%.