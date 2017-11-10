Mattel +13.5% on WSJ report of Hasbro takeover approach

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has jumped in Friday postmarket trading, up 13.5%, on a report that Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has made a takeover approach.
Hasbro shares are flat after hours, but gained 3.1% today.
The Wall Street Journal says talks about a HAS/MAT deal are a result of toymakers needing to fight for survival as children start to prefer gadgets.
Updated 5:18 p.m.: The approach is a recent one, the WSJ says, but would create a company with a market value of $16B-plus. Hasbro of late has outperformed Mattel, whose shares have fallen 47% this year and which hired a new chief executive this year after an earlier turnaround effort stalled.