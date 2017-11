Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) may be pulling back from a pledge to invest $1B in Argentina based on a plan to boost taxes on sugary drinks.

Unnamed company officials are credited with the stance, Bloomberg notes based on a report in Clarín.

A plan to boost taxes to 16% from 8% is also spurring Coke to stop purchasing fruit juices from Argentina, equivalent to $250M each year, Clarín says.

Coca-Cola pays 4% in taxes on drinks with more fruit juice and without sugar, the report says.

Clarín report (Brazilian Portuguese)