Atlantic Power +1% after trimming year-ago loss

Atlantic Power (AT +1.1% ) moves higher after posting a Q3 net loss of $32.9M vs. an $82.4M loss in the year-ago quarter, and project adjusted EBITDA of rises to $77.4M from $51.3M in Q3 2016.

AT cites higher margins at Kapuskasing and North Bay, an extended planned outage at Morris in the year-ago quarter that did not recur in Q3 2017, lower non-cash impairment expense and lower interest expense for the improved results.

AT raises guidance for FY 2017 for project adjusted EBITDA to $260M-$270M from its previous outlook of $250M-$265M, pointing to higher water flows at Curtis Palmer and lower costs at the non-operational plants in Ontario.