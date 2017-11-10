Telecom Argentina logs strong financials, customer decline

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) saw revenues rise well in the double digits and net income more than double in its nine-month earnings report.
The company shed customers across the board, however.
Net income attributable to Telecom Argentina rose 128% to 5.6B Argentine pesos. Revenues overall were up 21.8%.
Fixed lines in service declined 2.7%, to 3.84M, and broadband accesses dropped 3%, to 1.75M.
Mobile customers declined as well, 4.1% overall to 21.5M (Personal Brand in Argentina down 4.4% to 19.03M; Nucleo in Paraguay down 2.2% to 2.48M).
Nine months revenue breakout: Mobile Services, 32.6B pesos (up 16.9%); Fixed Services, 14.6B pesos (up 34.3%).
The Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting is set for Nov. 30.