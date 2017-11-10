Moffett upgrades Altice USA, dinged by association with parent

MoffettNathanson has upgraded Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), noting that the stock's suffering from "guilt by association" with its slower-growing European parent.

Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) lost its CEO earlier today as Michel Combes resigned following a slide in French broadband customers. Altice USA chief Dexter Goei will take the reins at parent Altice as well as the U.S. operation.

Altice USA has declined too far, analyst Craig Moffett says, and it's priced in almost zero terminal growth or margin expansion.

He has a price target of $28, implying 28% upside from today's close; shares rose 0.5% today.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to Buy earlier this week, and updated its price target to $31 (down from $33).