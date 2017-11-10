JPMorgan pursues dismissal of $8B verdict, ninth-biggest ever

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has asked a judge to throw out an $8B jury verdict over a mismanaged inheritance, and says it's confident that the verdict won't hold up under Texas law.

It's the ninth-biggest verdict in U.S. history.

The family in the case deserves nothing, the firm said: “The law and evidence do not support any claim against JPMorgan, much less the unprecedented multi-billion-dollar punitive damage award, which the heirs have already admitted is unconstitutionally excessive.”

Even some heirs -- two children of a former American Airlines exec who died in 2010 without a will -- have asked for damages to be reduced to around $74M, though the exec's widow hasn't weighed in yet.

The bank was charged with taking several years to release even basic interests in the exec's estate. JPMorgan responds that it was acting in good faith.