Deckers takes actions to pursue dismissing Marcato suit

Deckers Brands (NASDAQ:DECK) has announced "decisive action" it's taking to promptly pursue dismissal of a suit filed by Marcato Capital Management.

Marcato filed suit in Delaware last month to try to force an annual meeting and acknowledge the hedge fund firm's nominees as "continuing directors" to avoid financial penalties.

Deckers confirms it's holding an annual meeting on Dec. 14, "subject only to the Board’s ability ... to adjust the date of the meeting should circumstances require that action."

The board also approved an amendment to the company's credit facility to prevent a default if a majority of Marcato nominees were elected at the meeting. It also disabled acceleration of equity awards and compensation that would have occurred if a majority of Marcato nominees were elected.

The company believes its actions moot Marcato's lawsuit.