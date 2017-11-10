With security hole, PayPal suspends TIO Networks business

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is suspending its TIO Networks business, thanks to vulnerabilities that it's discovered on the platform.

Data security on the bill-payment platform doesn't meet its standards, the company said, and PayPal's platform is unaffected.

"While we apologize for any inconvenience this suspension of services may cause, the security of TIO's systems and the protection of TIO's customers are our highest priorities," the company said.

PayPal set a deal to acquire TIO in February and ended up closing in July for $174M.