GE strategic update on tap for Monday

"It really has to be a wholesale overhaul of the business model,” says RBC's Deane Dray. "The market is looking for a definitive action."

Among those actions as new General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO John Flannery leads the company's investor day to start next week is what's now a widely expected cut in the dividend. GE has paid a dividend since 1899 - the last cut was during the financial crisis; the one before that was during the Great Depression.

As for other strategies, nothing is being ruled out, those close to the review process tell the WSJ, including a breakup of the company.

Flannery, of course, has already been busy - shaking up senior management, delaying completion of the company's new HQ in Boston, grounding the corporate fleet, and announcing plans for layoffs and research-center closures. Divestitures on tap include the company's railroad business and its health care information-technology operation.