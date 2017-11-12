Bitcoin drops below $6K, keeps going

The bitcoin selloff continues unabated, with the price dropping to $5.6K, down another 15% over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Bitcoin Cash, a rival whose key supporter, Roger Ver - who carries the nickname Bitcoin Jesus for his enthusiasm over the cryptocurrency, and who preached late last week that it is now the "real Bitcoin" - has surged more than 100% over the same time period to $2.1K.

The rivalry stems from a cancelled update (known as SegWit2x) to the bitcoin protocol, which would have doubled Bitcoin's block size (or transaction files) to 2 megabytes, and which failed to gain sufficient support.

Apparently Bitcoin holders who wanted the bigger blocks are flocking to Bitcoin Cash, which increased its block size to 8 megabytes. Due to the structure of the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin holders can generally move seamlessly to Bitcoin Cash.

