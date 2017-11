Pacific Rim nations attempt new TPP

Eleven Pacific-Rim nations have agreed on "core elements" of a revised version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership without America, but disagreements from Canada prevented a final deal.

Negotiators still left the door open for the U.S. to re-enter the pact at a later date.

The effort to salvage the TPP has been the most-watched event at this year's APEC summit.

Previously: TPP talks at Pacific Rim summit (Nov. 09 2017)

