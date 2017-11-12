Boeing blindsides Airbus with Emirates order for 40 Dreamliners

Boeing (NYSE:BA) beats Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) in the competition to sell new wide-body long-haul planes to Emirates Airlines, winning an order for 40 new 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft at a list price of $15.1B.

Emirates will take delivery of the planes beginning in 2022, its chairman said at the first day of the Dubai Air Show.

The deal surprised Airbus, which had sold Emirates 70 of its rival A350-1000s before the carrier canceled the deal in 2014.

Also today. Boeing separately announced a $1.9B order from Azerbaijan Airlines for five 787s and two freighter jets.