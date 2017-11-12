Reuters: Qualcomm could reject Broadcom bid this week

Reuters sources say Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) will reject Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) unsolicited bid with the board meeting as early as today to discuss strategy. The official rejection could come this week.

CEO Steven Mollenkopf and many shareholders feel that the $70 per share bid undervalued the company and didn’t account for regulator risks. The deal was priced at about $103B after debt.

Broadcom is willing to go the takeover route and could submit director nominations before Qualcomm’s December 8 deadline, which would give Qualcomm shareholders a choice to replace its board and force discussions.

