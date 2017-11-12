Uber could sign SoftBank deal today after infighting ends

Uber (Private:UBER) could sign the terms of the SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) investment today, according to Reuters.

The board had already approved the investment, but infighting between ex-CEO and current board member Travis Kalanick and early investor Benchmark held things up.

Benchmark has now agreed to drop its fraud lawsuit against Kalanick once the SoftBank investment completes.

A SoftBank-led consortium wants to invest up to $1.25B for an up to 17% stake in Uber.

