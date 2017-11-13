Zymeworks inks deal with Janssen Biotech to develop six bispecific antibodies

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) inks an agreement with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech granting it a global license to research, develop and commercialize up to six bispecific antibodies based on ZYME's Azymetric and EFECT platforms.

Under the terms of the deal, ZYME will receive $50M upfront, up to $282M in development milestones, up to $1.12B in commercial milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Janssen has the option to develop two additional bispecific programs subject to a future option payment.

A bispecific antibody can simultaneously bind to two different types of antigen.

ZYME will host a conference call today at 8:30 am ET to discuss the agreement.