Futures head lower to start week

U.S. stock index futures are down 0.2% as markets keep an eye on news surrounding the U.S. tax situation and look ahead to a strategic update from General Electric after the conglomerate halved its dividend.

Investors are also watching President Trump's trip to the Philippines, where he told reporters that he'd made "some very big steps with respect to trade."

Oil is up 0.1% at $56.81/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1279/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.37%.

