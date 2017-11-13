Analysts dive in on Hasbro-Mattel potential

BMO Capital says a takeover by Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) would make a "great deal" of sense and be "highly accretive" for the company over the long haul.

The investment firm even thinks deal for Mattel in the mid-$40s would create massive synergies.

Jefferies observes that the deal could add to Hasbro's bottom line in the dolls category after Barbie and Disney Princesses combine forces.

SunTrust thinks the deal could pass regulatory and financing hurdles.

MAT +21.89% premarket to $17.83. HAS +3.28% to $94.45.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg