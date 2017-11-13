Raytheon sees growth in missile defense

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is seeing a growth market in missile defense systems "as nations seek to "protect their sovereignty" amid increased "threat dynamics," CEO John Harris told CNBC at the Dubai Airshow.

Last week, it was reported that the Swedish government was going to spend over $1B for Patriot surface-to-air defense missile system, largely due to the perceived increasing threat from Russia.

There has also been an increase in interest for Raytheon's defense systems in the Middle East amid increasing instability in the region, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

