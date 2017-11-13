BMO upgrades Nvidia, increases price target (update)

BMO Capital upgrades Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Underperform to Market Perform and increases the price target from $135 to $200.

Firm cites the company’s better than expected datacenter performance in last week’s earnings report.

Nvidia shares are down 0.08% premarket to about $216.

Previously: Analysts raise Nvidia price targets after earnings (Nov. 10)

Previously: Nvidia reports Q3 beats, upside guidance, and strength in Datacenter (Nov. 9)

Update with analyst commentary:

BMO analyst Ambrish Srivastava writes that the firm was “reluctant to change our view, but now recognize that our underperform call did not work out.”

Srivastava said the stance came from a belief that Nvidia’s gaming segment would steeply decelerate between CY16 and CY17, which didn’t happen due to business from Nintendo and cryptocurrency mining.