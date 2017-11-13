Tyson Foods positive on earnings beat

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reports total sales volume rose 3.2% in Q4.

Segment Sales: Chicken: $3.04B (+8%); Beef: $3.81B (+9.5%); Pork: $1.36B (+10.3%); Prepared Foods: $2.26B (+23.2%); Other: $92M (-4.2%).

Segment Volume change: Chicken: +4.1%; Beef: +3.3%; Pork: -1.2%; Prepared Foods: 9.5%; Other:-2.7%.

Segment Average Price change: Chicken: +3.7%; Beef: +6%; Pork: +11.7%; Prepared Foods: +12.5%; Other: -1.7%.

Gross margin rate up 140 bps to 13.3%.

SG&A expense rate +110 bps 6.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 250 bps to 8.9%.

The company expects domestic protein production to increase ~3% to 4% Y/Y in FY2018.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: ~41B (+7% Y/Y); Chicken operating margin: naround 11%; Beef operating margin: above 5%; Pork operating margin: above 9%; Prepared Foods operating margin: 11% to 12%; Other operating loss: ~$40M; Adjusted EPS: $5.70 - $5.85; Capital expenditure: ~1.4B; Net interest expense: ~$325M; Liquidity: ~$1B.