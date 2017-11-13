Goldman goes middle market in search for growth

Coming to a small town near you could be a team of well-dressed Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) rainmakers. Known for catering mostly to the country's largest business, the investment bank is going to be targeting more "middle market" companies.

Investment bank co-heads John Waldron and Gregg Lemkau are hiring senior bankers in industries where Goldman lacks a major presence, and building regional offices in flyover country.

Speaking with Bloomberg's Dakin Campbell, Waldron says he's identified about 10-15% more companies than those currently on Goldman's roster. Then there are companies that are already on the list, but may not be getting the coverage they deserve - those are set to begin getting more attention.

Particular targets: Companies owned by P-E firms, publicly traded companies in the $1B-$5B valuation range, closely-held/family-owned businesses.