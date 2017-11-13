Digitimes: Huawei cut off royalty payments to Qualcomm

Digitimes sources say Android smartphone makers want to renegotiate royalty terms with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by stopping payments.

Qualcomm said at its investor’s conference that a China-based brand already discontinued payments The brand wasn’t identified, but Digitimes’ sources say it was Huawei.

Huawei ships around 150M units a year with a $300 ASP and could represent as much as 10% of Qualcomm’s annual royalty revenue.

Samsung is also considering stopping its royalty payments.

Qualcomm’s most recent earnings report outlined the impact of losing royalties from Apple and a then-unnamed second licensee.

The royalty losses and ongoing legal disputes with Apple were reasons for Broadcom’s unsolicited bid for Qualcomm.

