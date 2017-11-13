Nektar Therapeutics up 25% premarket on encouraging preclinical data on immune system stimulator NKTR-214

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is up 25% premarket on the heels of the positive preclinical data announced by privately held NousCom. The studies evaluated the combination of its neoantigen-based cancer vaccine and NKTR-214 as well as a triplet combination with a PD-1 inhibitor [e.g., Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)] in mice. The data were presented at the SITC conference in National Harbor, MD.

The combination produced tumor regression in 90% of mice. All animals cured by the combo were resistant to a second tumor challenge.

The triplet regimen produced a 100% cure rate.

NKTR-214 stimulates the immune system by targeting CD122-specific receptors found on the surfaces of certain immune cells which stimulates their proliferation.

Shares are up on robust volume.