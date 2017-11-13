Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine shut by wildcat strike

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) says it will ask South Africa's Labor Court for an urgent interdiction after a wildcat strike broke out at its Kusasalethu mine west of Johannesburg over the weekend.

The strike was triggered by the dismissal of six leaders of the AMCU union for their role in a violent work stoppage earlier this year.

The rival NUM union says four of its members working at the mine had their houses and cars torched in acts of "intimidation."

Kusasalethu, which has been a flash point for labor violence and strikes in recent years, last year produced 141K oz. of gold, ~13% of HMY’s total production.