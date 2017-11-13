Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) initiated with Buy rating by C.L. King.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (67% upside) price target by B. Riley FBR.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) price target lowered to $1.50 (384% upside) from $4.50 by H.C. Wainwright citing delay in Phase 2 AML data on prexigebersen.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) price target lowered to $65 (49% upside) from $72 by H.C. Wainwright based on expectation of single-digit revenue growth.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) downgraded to Underweight with an $11 (7% downside risk) by JPMorgan. Shares are down 2% premarket on increased volume.

QuintilesIMS (NYSE:Q) downgraded to Sector Weight by KeyBanc.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) downgraded to Neutral by Baird.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) downgraded to Neutral by UBS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) downgraded to Hold by Argus Research.

