ATM withdrawals fall off in Macau

Macau ATM withdrawals have fallen after sharply due to tighter rules from regulators, according to Hong Kong publication Apple Daily.

There have been widespread reports that new facial recognition systems on ATMs haven't been working properly, which may be contributing to the recent falloff in ATM volume and ATM transaction value.

Source: Bloomberg

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

