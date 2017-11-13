Global Blood's late-stage study of SCD candidate voxelotor to continue as planned, enrollment expanded to adolescents; shares ahead 2% premarket

After its preplanned interim review, the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board recommends that the Phase 3 clinical trial, HOPE, evaluating Global Blood Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:GBT) lead candidate voxelotor (formerly GBT440) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) continue as planned. It also approved the inclusion of SCD patients as young as 12 years old.

On the safety front, no treatment-related serious or severe adverse events were reported and there were no discontinuations due to voxelotor. No safety issues were identified at either dose level across all patients.

Topline results should be available in H1 2019.

The company will update investors on HOPE-KIDS 1 at AHS next month.

Voxelotor is an oral once-daily therapy that works by increasing hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen. It is also in development for the treatment of hypoxemia in patients with ideopathic pulmonary fibrosis.