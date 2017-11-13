New U.S. boss at Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is making a switch at the top of the U.S. business.

Chief Sales Officer Michel Doukeris will take over the U.S. subsidiary from the departing João Castro Neves. "The US is our most important market and we recognize the need to continue to focus on driving topline growth across our portfolio," notes A-B CEO Carlos Brito about the transition.

The beer giant is making several other management changes with U.S. operations, including a new VP of sales for North America.

Anheuser-Busch press release (.pdf)