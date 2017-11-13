Live from GE's investor update webcast

Webcast link; Presentation slides

CEO John Flannery: For my first 100 days, I had to determine "what defines a classic GE business" and "what's the essence of the company?"

"We have not performed well for our owners. Going forward, we will create the most value from the portfolio of our businesses. We will be a digital industrial company, much more transparent and a company that matters to the world."

"GE has remade itself multiple times. Time and time again we have proven that."

"Our power business is a challenge right now, but it is a fundamental asset. We will improve that in the next 1-2 years."

Where to go in the future? "Simpler and more focused GE. Complexity has hurt us."

Portfolio breakdown:

Power: Great franchise, poor execution. Focusing on cash, cash, cash.

Aviation: The business is where GE is at its best.

Healthcare: Good global growth, but a lot of digital disruption.

Renewables: Strong growth curve. Challenge is the margin rate.

Baker Hughes GE: Merger is going well, but it faces cyclicality.

Transportation: Great customer relationships in the U.S., but still figuring out how to move internationally.

Focus for 2018: Strong cash position, balance capital allocation, continue to invest in R&D, will borrow $6B to fund pension plans, disciplined financial policy, limited amount of M&A, simpler metrics.

Note on Alstom: Business has performed below our expectations, is at single digit returns, but GE Power is "working the hell out of it." Digital: Key to the company, focus on APM, OPM and ServiceMax.

Leadership changes: New GE board is refreshing and self-assessing, movement away from cash to equity (higher equity mix for management; 100% of CEO equity issue in performance share units).

Update 9:48 a.m. ET: CFO Jamie Miller is coming on now...

GE down 3% in early trade.

Previously: GE sees below-consensus 2018 earnings (Nov. 13 2017)

Previously: GE halves dividend; shares up 2.2% (Nov. 13 2017)

Previously: GE plans focus on three key units (Nov. 13 2017)