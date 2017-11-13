Tellurian, Bechtel sign $15.2B deals for Driftwood LNG export project

Tellurian (TELL) and engineering giant Bechtel sign $15.2B in deals for the engineering, procurement and construction of the proposed Driftwood LNG project near Lake Charles, La.

The project includes 20 liquefaction units, each expected to produce as much as 1.38M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas, three 235K cm storage tanks and three marine loading berths.

"The agreements with Bechtel guarantee performance and secure the EPC cost of Driftwood LNG at $550/tonne, one of the lowest-cost liquefaction construction projects worldwide," says TELL President and CEO Meg Gentle.