Combination of Opdivo and Nektar's NKTR-214 show positive effect in advanced lung cancer in Phase 1/2 study

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR +25.6% ) reported more good news on therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate NKTR-214 at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD.

In the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2 trial, PIVOT, the combination of NKTR-214 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -0.1% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) produced responses in three of four patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors did not express PD-L1 and who had progressed after prior treatment with chemo. There was one complete responder.

In melanoma patients, the response rate was 63% (n=7/11), including one complete responder.

In late-stage renal cell carcinoma patients with at least one baseline scan, the response rate was 46% and the disease control rate was 85%

The Phase 2 portion is currently enrolling patients across five different tumor types.

