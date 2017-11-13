Mall names mostly higher after Brookfield bid for GGP made official

|About: Brookfield Asset Managem... (BAM)|By:, SA News Editor

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM +0.3%) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -5.2%) is offering GGP owners $23 in cash or 0.9656 BPY units for each share of GGP they hold.

Maximum cash consideration will be $7.4B (50% of the total offer). The deal works out to a 21% premium to GGP's share price prior to the first stories of Brookfield's interest hitting the papers last week.

GGP has acknowledged receipt of the offer, and is having a look.

GGP is  higher by 7.2% to $23.80.

Simon Property (SPG -0.2%), Taubman Centers (TCO +4.1%), Brixmor (BRX +0.5%), Kimco (KIM +1%), Weingarten (WRI +0.6%), Macerich (MAC +1%), DDR (DDR +1.6%)