Mall names mostly higher after Brookfield bid for GGP made official

Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM +0.3% ) Brookfield Property Partners (BPY -5.2% ) is offering GGP owners $23 in cash or 0.9656 BPY units for each share of GGP they hold.

Maximum cash consideration will be $7.4B (50% of the total offer). The deal works out to a 21% premium to GGP's share price prior to the first stories of Brookfield's interest hitting the papers last week.

GGP has acknowledged receipt of the offer, and is having a look.

GGP is higher by 7.2% to $23.80.