Morgan Stanley analyst outlines $1T Amazon bull case

Morgan Stanley reiterates its Overweight rating for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and presents a $2K per share bull case that would give the e-commerce giant a $1T market cap.

Analyst Brian Nowak cites the company’s high margins and the forward performance of five segments: first-party ((1P)), third-party ((3P)), AWS, Subscription, and Advertising/Other as the tailwinds for the bull case.

Nowak’s math is based on estimating sales growth for each of the key segments up to 2022. His estimates put the core 1P business at $600B and AWS at $270B.