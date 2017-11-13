Trucking demand high into Tesla event

Truckload spot market freight volume soared 65% Y/Y in October to stay in an extended uptrend. The strong month was driven by ongoing post-hurricane recovery and rebuilding in Texas and Florida. Volume was down 3% compared to September.

Spot rates were higher for van trailers, refrigerated trucks and flatbeds.

"Early November results, coupled with trends in recent years, indicate that spot freight volume and rates are likely to rise again before the end of December," says DAT analyst Mark Montague.

The trucking industry will also be in the spotlight on Thursday when Tesla reveals details on its electric semi. It's unknown if any partnerships between Tesla and a trucking company will be part of the reveal.

Related stocks: OTCPK:DDAIF,ULH, USAK, SAIA, PATI, PTSI, JBHT, KNX, LSTR, MRTN, HTLD, WERN, ECHO, ODFL, CVTI, CGI, ARCB, YRCW, UBER, CMI, NAV, PCAR.