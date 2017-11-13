Stocks start in the red; GE biggest Dow decliner at -3%

Stocks open modestly lower, extending last week's losses sparked by rising uncertainty over completion of a tax reform package in D.C.; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% .

Major European markets trade in negative territory, with France's CAC -1.2% , Germany's DAX -1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -1.3% while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, GE -3% after announcing a plan to cut its quarterly dividend in half to $0.12/share, but Mattel +19.5% following a report that Hasbro has made a takeover offer for the company.

More than half of the 11 S&P industry sectors open lower, with financials ( -0.5% ), energy ( -0.5% ) and industrial ( -0.6% ) the weakest groups, while consumer staples ( +0.5% ), utilities ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.6% ) are the strongest.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.38% but the two-year yield is up by a basis point at 1.67%.