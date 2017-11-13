Stocks start in the red; GE biggest Dow decliner at -3%

Stocks open modestly lower, extending last week's losses sparked by rising uncertainty over completion of a tax reform package in D.C.; S&P and Dow -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.2%.
Major European markets trade in negative territory, with France's CAC -1.2%, Germany's DAX -1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -1.3% while China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.4%.
In U.S. corporate news, GE -3% after announcing a plan to cut its quarterly dividend in half to $0.12/share, but Mattel +19.5% following a report that Hasbro has made a takeover offer for the company.
More than half of the 11 S&P industry sectors open lower, with financials (-0.5%), energy (-0.5%) and industrial (-0.6%) the weakest groups, while consumer staples (+0.5%), utilities (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.6%) are the strongest.
U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.38% but the two-year yield is up by a basis point at 1.67%.
U.S. crude oil +0.1% at $56.80/bbl