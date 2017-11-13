Susquehanna positive on J.M. Smucker

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic upgrades J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to a Positive rating from Neutral.

"We think the rout of food stocks is ebbing and choose to play this trade through SJM, the worst performing stock in our coverage (-20% three-month) ex THS, and the most discounted on tax-adjusted EBITDA," reasons Zuanic.

"We also think SJM may improve its growth profile by buying a natural pet food brand (Taste of the Wild? Acana?)," he adds.

The new Susquehanna price target of $127 on the food stock reps +20% upside potential.